Vitamin rich food to include in your breakfast

Eggs are an excellent source of protein and vitamins, including vitamin D, vitamin B12, and vitamin A. They are also a good source of choline, which is important for brain health. You can cook them in a variety of ways, such as scrambled, boiled, or poached. Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is packed with vitamins, including vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, and folate. You can add spinach to your eggs or make a spinach omelet for a healthy and nutritious breakfast.

Avocado is a fruit that is rich in healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins, including vitamin K, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. It is also a good source of potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. You can add avocado to your toast or make an avocado smoothie for a delicious and nutritious breakfast. Oranges are a citrus fruit that are a good source of vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system. They are also a good source of fiber and potassium. You can eat oranges on their own or make a fresh orange juice for a refreshing and healthy breakfast drink.

Including these vitamin-rich foods in your breakfast can help you start your day off on the right foot. They provide essential nutrients that your body needs to function properly and can help you feel energized and focused throughout the day.