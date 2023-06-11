AAP Maha Rally: Elaborate security measures put in place in Ramlila Maidan

Police have put in place elaborate security measures in and around Ramlila Maidan, where the Aam Aadmi Party will organise a “Maha Rally” on Sunday against the Centre’s law on control of services in the national capital.

According to an AAP source, the event is expected to draw approximately one lakh people. According to a senior police officer, approximately 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with local police, will be positioned at the event.

He also stated that CCTV surveillance would be used. Metal detectors will be put at the ground’s entry gates. Those who enter the rally site will be frisked. Senior district officials will be present, according to the officer. Because a big number of people are expected to attend the march, the Delhi Traffic Police has been instructed to regulate vehicular movement during the event. According to police, fire trucks and ambulances will also be stationed there. The alert stated that traffic restrictions/regulations/diversions may be implemented on the Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to the roundabout at Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg and others beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

It is recommended that people avoid certain roads/stretches. Commuters heading to railway stations and ISBT should leave with plenty of time. It said that people should use public transportation to help decongest roads and that vehicles should only be stored in authorised parking areas.