Cyclone Biparjoy update: Beaches in these districts will remain closed till June 14

Baroda: Authorities in Gujarat have ordered to close several beaches in the state for general public and tourists till June 14. The decision was announced as Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified.

The Valsad administration has closed the Tithal Beach in Valsad city in Gujarat for tourists till 14 June. ‘We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,’ said Valsad Tehsildar TC Patel.

The district administration in Navsar has also closed the Navsar beach and restricted people from going to the area.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ located over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5 kmph and is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours. It is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15.

IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. IMD has also issued a warning to coastal areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for strong winds in the next 24 hours. The sea too will be rough during this time.