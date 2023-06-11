Fida star Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi engaged

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged. The two actors, who have worked together on films such as “Mister” and “Antariksh 9000 kmph,” announced the news on their own Instagram accounts.

“Found my Lav @itsmelavanya,” Tej, said alongside images from the ceremony, which took place on Friday evening. Varun sported an ivory kurta-pyjama pair for the occasion, while Lavanya, wore a light green saree. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members. Tej is the son of well-known actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, two prominent performers. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Panja Vaissnav Tej are his cousins.

Tripathi, from Dehradun, was crowned Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006. She made her acting debut in the Hindi television show “Pyaar Ka Bandhan” before moving on to the Telugu film industry with “Andala Rakshasi” in 2012.