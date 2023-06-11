Haaland Declares Guardiola as World’s Greatest Coach

Star striker Erling Haaland praises Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as the ‘best coach in world football’ following their UEFA Champions League triumph. Guardiola, who has won 14 major trophies since joining the club in 2016, guided City to their first-ever European title, completing a historic treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League victories.

Haaland, the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals, expressed his gratitude for working with Guardiola and highlighted the impact the coach has had on his development. Reflecting on the achievement, the 22-year-old acknowledged the unexpected nature of his success and expressed hope that it would inspire other young players. Looking ahead, Haaland emphasized the need to defend their accomplishments and maintain their competitive drive for future seasons.