Honda Dio H-Smart launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced H-Smart version of its popular scooter, Dio in the markets. Honda Dio H-Smart comes at a price tag of Rs 77,712. Honda Dio H-Smart is the most expensive variant of the 110cc scooter offered by the company.

The Honda Dio is offered in three variants: Standard, Deluxe and H-Smart. Its prices range from Rs 70,211 to Rs 77,412. Bookings for the new range-topping H-Smart variant of the Dio are now open and deliveries are likely to begin soon.

The company has yet not revealed any specifications regarding the Dio H-Smart. But as per reports, the scooter will be equipped with a smart key system that includes the functions of Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and Smart Safe. it will also comes with alloy wheels, an LCD instrument cluster, LED headlights, LED DRLs, an external fuel filling cap, a silent start system, a start/stop function, and a side stand engine cut-off, among others.

The scooter is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT and it is now OBD2-compliant.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has also introduced the ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program. Customers can now benefit from extended warranty coverage for all scooter and motorcycle models up to 250cc. The ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program gives consumers to purchase an extended warranty within a flexible timeframe of 91 days to 9 years from the date of vehicle purchase. With it, customers will receive a full 10-year warranty coverage along with renewal options that are transferrable even in the event of an ownership change.