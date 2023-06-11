India becoming a powerful nation says RSS general secretary

Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the RSS, stated on Saturday that India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposing to India are attempting to halt its development as a major nation.

Speaking at a seminar in the Uttar Pradesh district of Sultanpur, he stressed the importance of educating the younger generation about the history, culture, and heritage of the nation so that they might draw inspiration from it and help the country advance. “India is growing into a powerful nation, and forces opposed to it are rising,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader stated.

He stated that no matter how wealthy a nation’s natural riches are, or how grand its historical history is, if a person living in that society does not have a dedication to serve, that civilization cannot progress.