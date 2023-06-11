Italian recipe: Mushroom Risotto

Here are the ingredients for mushroom risotto:

– 4 cups vegetable broth

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 chopped onion

– 2 cups sliced mushrooms

– 1 cup Arborio rice

– 1/2 cup white wine

– 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– 1 tablespoon butter

– Salt and pepper to taste

Here’s a simple recipe for mushroom risotto:

1. Heat 4 cups of vegetable broth in a saucepan and keep it simmering on low heat.

2. In a separate pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 chopped onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

3. Add 2 cups of sliced mushrooms and cook until they release their liquid and become tender, about 5-7 minutes.

4. Add 1 cup of Arborio rice to the pan and stir to coat with the oil and mushrooms. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the rice turns slightly translucent.

5. Pour in 1/2 cup of white wine and stir until it gets absorbed by the rice.

6. Start adding the simmering vegetable broth, one ladleful at a time, stirring constantly until the liquid is absorbed before adding the next ladleful.

7. Keep adding the broth and stirring until the rice is cooked through but still has a little bite to it, about 20-25 minutes.

8. Remove from heat and stir in 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon of butter.

9. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

10. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious mushroom risotto!