Italian recipe: Mushroom Risotto

Here are the ingredients for mushroom risotto:
– 4 cups vegetable broth
– 2 tablespoons olive oil
– 1 chopped onion
– 2 cups sliced mushrooms
– 1 cup Arborio rice
– 1/2 cup white wine
– 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
– 1 tablespoon butter
– Salt and pepper to taste
Here’s a simple recipe for mushroom risotto:
1. Heat 4 cups of vegetable broth in a saucepan and keep it simmering on low heat.
2. In a separate pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 chopped onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
3. Add 2 cups of sliced mushrooms and cook until they release their liquid and become tender, about 5-7 minutes.
4. Add 1 cup of Arborio rice to the pan and stir to coat with the oil and mushrooms. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the rice turns slightly translucent.
5. Pour in 1/2 cup of white wine and stir until it gets absorbed by the rice.
6. Start adding the simmering vegetable broth, one ladleful at a time, stirring constantly until the liquid is absorbed before adding the next ladleful.
7. Keep adding the broth and stirring until the rice is cooked through but still has a little bite to it, about 20-25 minutes.
8. Remove from heat and stir in 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon of butter.
9. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
10. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious mushroom risotto!
