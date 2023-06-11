Logitech launches MX Keys S keyboard and mouse combo in India: Details

Mumbai: Swiss multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, Logitech International launched MX Keys S Combo. The combo includes MX Keys S keyboard, MX Palm Rest and MX Anywhere 3S mouse. The combo is designed for software developers and creative professionals. The MX Keys S keyboard and mouse can be purchased from the Logitech website for Rs 22,995.
The MX Keys S keyboard offers a low-profile typing experience with keys shaped like fingertips. It is backlit and can automatically adjust the brightness according to the room’s lighting. It has three new keys which can mute/unmute microphone, a dedicated emoji key and a text-to-talk button.
The MX Anywhere 3S features Quiet Click technology and an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that can track on any surface including glass. With the Logi Options+ App, users can make use of the newly introduced Smart Actions feature that lets you skip repetitive actions so you can focus on the work at hand and save time.
