Over 50,000 people affected by Manipur violence find refuge in 349 relief camps.

More than 50,000 people displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur have sought refuge in 349 relief camps across the state, according to State Information and Public Relations Minister Dr R K Ranjan. Combing operations have been initiated in all districts, with a focus on vulnerable areas, resulting in the recovery of 53 arms and 39 bombs.

Ranjan also stated that plans for the education of affected students are being developed and will be disclosed soon. Official reports confirm that 50,698 individuals have been accommodated in the relief camps, specifically established to assist women, elderly individuals, and children. Measures to control the prices of essential commodities have been implemented, and significant supplies have been transported to Manipur through NH-37.

Around 35,000 metric tonnes of construction materials, fuels, and essentials have been delivered in 2,376 trucks since the outbreak of violence in May. Efforts are being made to ensure the functionality of all bank branches, and the surrender of weapons has been encouraged by the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister. A total of 990 arms and 13,526 ammunition have been turned in so far. Joint operations by the army, paramilitary forces, and state police continue to defuse tensions and restore peace. Additionally, a drop box established by a local legislator has facilitated the voluntary return of weapons, with 130 deposited thus far.

The clashes initially erupted on May 3 during a Tribal Solidarity March, triggered by the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis represent 53% of Manipur’s population, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis, constituting 40% of the population, reside in the hill districts.