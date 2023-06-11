Here’s a recipe for Kerala-style clams roast:

Ingredients:

– 2 pounds of fresh clams

– 1/4 cup of coconut oil

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 teaspoons of ginger, minced

– 3 garlic cloves, minced

– 3 green chilies, sliced

– 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder

– 1/4 teaspoon of garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 1/4 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

1. Rinse the clams under cold water and discard any that are open or do not close when tapped.

2. Heat the coconut oil in a pan over medium heat.

3. Add the onions, ginger, garlic, and green chilies to the pan and sauté until the onions are soft and translucent.

4. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala to the pan and stir well.

5. Add the clams to the pan and stir to coat with the spice mixture.

6. Cover the pan and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the clams have opened.

7. Discard any clams that have not opened.

8. Sprinkle the chopped cilantro over the clams.

9. Serve hot with rice or bread.