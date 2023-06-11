Rs 65 lakh worth of gold, Rs 7 lakh in foreign currency seized.

In a significant operation at Kozhikode International Airport on June 10, the air intelligence unit of customs made noteworthy seizures. Gold worth Rs 65 lakh and foreign currency amounting to Rs 7 lakh were confiscated from two passengers. A case has been registered against Muhammed Noorudheen, a resident of Neerchal in Kasaragod, for carrying the currency without the required documents. Similarly, Pallathukalam Manikandan (36) from Konikkazhi in Palakkad has been booked for his involvement in gold smuggling.

Noorudheen’s attempt to smuggle currency to Dubai on an Air India Express flight was thwarted by the vigilant air customs officials from Kozhikode. With 4,300 US dollars and 18,000 UAE dirhams concealed in his bag, he hoped to avoid detection during routine checks. Sources suggest that he had skillfully hidden the currencies to evade scrutiny.

Manikandan, who arrived from Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight, resorted to a more daring method of smuggling. He concealed 1,182 grams of gold powder in the form of capsules inside his body. The officials revealed that he had been enticed with a sum of Rs 60,000 to carry out this illegal activity. The apprehension of these individuals and the seizure of the contraband demonstrate the diligent efforts of the customs authorities in curbing smuggling activities.