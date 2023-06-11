Study: India is home to 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people dealing with prediabetes

A recent report published in the Lancet reveals that India has a significant diabetes burden, with 101 million individuals diagnosed with diabetes and 136 million people living with prediabetes. This indicates that approximately 11.4 percent of the country’s population is affected by this metabolic condition.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare jointly funded the largest epidemiological research on diabetes and chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in the country. The study covered all 28 states, two union territories, and the capital city of Delhi. A total of 1,13,043 individuals were included in the study, and its findings were published in the esteemed medical journal, The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

According to the study, Goa has the highest prevalence of diabetes at 26.4 percent, while Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, has the lowest prevalence at 4.8 percent. The research also found that, except for prediabetes, urban areas had a higher incidence of all metabolic NCDs compared to rural areas. The nationwide survey revealed that 315 million Americans have high blood pressure, 254 million are generally obese, and 351 million have central obesity. Additionally, 213 million individuals had hypercholesterolemia or elevated cholesterol levels.

Dr. RS Dhaliwal, Scientist ‘G’ & Head of the Non-communicable Disease Division at the Indian Council of Medical Research, emphasized the significant population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other long-term organ complications due to metabolic NCDs in India. Dr. R.M. Anjana, Managing Director of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and President of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), stated that the study’s findings are crucial in providing robust estimates of NCDs for the country. The study indicates a higher prevalence of metabolic NCDs in India compared to previous estimates, with different states experiencing varying stages of the diabetes epidemic.

Symptoms of diabetes vary depending on blood sugar levels. Some individuals, especially those with prediabetes, gestational diabetes, or type 2 diabetes, may not exhibit symptoms. The Mayo Clinic states that symptoms of type 1 diabetes may appear suddenly and are generally more severe. Common symptoms of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, unintentional weight loss, presence of ketones in urine, fatigue, mood swings, blurred vision, and slow-healing wounds.