Tourist attraction in UAE extends opening hours

Jun 11, 2023, 05:39 pm IST

Sharjah: A popular amusement and water park in Sharjah  has extended its working hours. Al Montazah Parks will now be open until midnight this summer from June to August.

Al Montazah Parks is offering longer operating hours at Pearls Kingdom. It will now remain open until 12am. The park will now remain open for  14 hours, from 10am.

The 13th edition of ‘Ladies Day’ season will begin  at Pearls Kingdom. It will start on Tuesday, June 13, from 10am to 10pm, and continue throughout summer. Women and girls can exclusively enjoy an assortment of engaging activities, such as Zumba and Foam Activity, facilitated by a team of all-female staff.

