University professor resurfaces after spending an impressive 100 days living underwater

University professor Dr Joseph Dituri, also known as “Dr Deep,” resurfaced after an impressive 100-day stay underwater, setting a record for the longest duration of living underwater without depressurization. He lived at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, a submerged lodge in a Key Largo lagoon, which served as his home during the endeavor.

Dr Deep surpassed the previous record of 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes set by two professors from Tennessee in 2014, who also stayed at the same lodge. However, breaking the record was not Dituri’s primary motivation. He aimed to push the limits of human endurance in an underwater environment characterized by confinement and isolation.

His achievement was recognized by the Guinness World Records, and the Marine Resources Development Foundation, which owns the lodge, plans to submit a request to Guinness for official certification.

Dr Deep participated in Project Neptune 100, organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation. The project aimed to gain knowledge about the human body and mind’s response to prolonged exposure to extreme pressure and an isolated environment. The insights gained from this project can be valuable for ocean researchers and astronauts on long-term missions.

Throughout his underwater adventure, Dituri conducted experiments and measurements to monitor his body’s response to increasing pressure. He also interacted with students, taught a course for the University of South Florida, and welcomed visitors to the underwater habitat. The findings from Project Neptune 100 will be presented at the World Extreme Medicine Conference in November.

Overall, Dr Deep’s extraordinary feat of living underwater for 100 days demonstrates the potential for human adaptation to extreme environments and contributes to scientific understanding in various fields.