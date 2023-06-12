Astronomical dates for Arafat day, Eid Al Adha announced

Dubai: The International Astronomy Center (IAC) has announced possible dates of Eid Al Adha. As per IAC, Eid Al Adha is most likely to fall on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

IAC informed that the attempt to sight the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijja will be on Sunday, June 18, 2023, corresponding to Dhu Al Qi’dah 29, 1444 AH. The agency said that sighting the crescent on this day will be difficult, particularly from the centre and west of the Islamic world. So June 19 will likely be recognised as the first day of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah in many countries. The Arafah day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27, and the first day of Eid Al Adha is projected to be Wednesday, June 28.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the position of the crescent in several Arab and Islamic cities indicates the following:

Jakarta: The moon sets after 7 minutes of sunset, and its age is 6.5 hours. However, even with the use of a telescope, it is not possible to observe the crescent in Jakarta.

Abu Dhabi: The moon sets 29 minutes after sunset, and its age is 12.4 hours. Similar to Jakarta, visibility of the crescent is not possible in Abu Dhabi, even with a telescope.

Riyadh: The moon sets 31 minutes after sunset, and it is 13 hours old. In Riyadh, it is difficult to observe the crescent, and a telescope is required. However, very clear skies are necessary for successful visibility.

Amman and Jerusalem: The moon sets 37 minutes after sunset, and its age is 13.8 hours. In these cities, using a telescope is necessary to see the crescent.

Cairo: The moon sets 36 minutes after sunset, and it is 14 hours old. Using a telescope is required in Cairo to observe the crescent. Clear skies are essential for better visibility.

Rabat: The moon sets 44 minutes after sunset, and its age is 16.2 hours. In Rabat, visibility of the crescent using a telescope is possible.