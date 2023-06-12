Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Narendra Modi directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials on Monday to guarantee the safe evacuation of people residing in vulnerable areas in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch region. The prime minister presided over a high-level conference here to assess the Centre’s and Gujarat government’s readiness to deal with the cyclone’s aftermath.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he urged senior officers to take every conceivable action to guarantee that individuals living in risk areas be safely evacuated by the state administration. Modi also asked that all vital services, such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking water, be maintained and restored immediately in the event of any damage.

The prime minister also commanded that animal safety be ensured, as well as the establishment of 24×7 control rooms. The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was monitoring the situation 24 hours a day, seven days a week and was in contact with the state government and the central agencies involved. According to the PMO, the NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams with boats, tree-cutters, and telecom equipment, and has maintained 15 teams on standby.