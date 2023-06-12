Decadent Delight: Rich and Creamy Chicken Mughlai Recipe

Intro:

Indulge in the rich and creamy flavors of Chicken Mughlai, a classic dish inspired by the royal cuisine of the Mughal Empire. This exquisite recipe combines tender chicken pieces with a luscious blend of aromatic spices and a velvety sauce that will transport you to a world of culinary opulence. Perfect for special occasions or when you want to treat yourself to a truly decadent meal, Chicken Mughlai is sure to delight your taste buds. Let’s dive into the recipe and unlock the secrets of this regal dish!

Ingredients:

– 500 grams boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 1/2 cup heavy cream

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 teaspoons ginger paste

– 2 teaspoons garlic paste

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– Salt to taste

– Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Marinate the chicken: In a bowl, combine the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, ground turmeric, ground cumin, ground coriander, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they are well-coated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, allowing the flavors to infuse.

2. Prepare the sauce: In a large skillet or deep pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown, stirring occasionally. This process may take around 8-10 minutes.

3. Add the marinated chicken: Once the onions are caramelized, add the marinated chicken (along with the marinade) to the skillet. Stir well to combine the chicken with the onions. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until the chicken is lightly browned.

4. Simmer and thicken the sauce: Reduce the heat to low, and add the heavy cream to the skillet, stirring it into the chicken and onion mixture. Cover the skillet and let it simmer gently for about 20-25 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the chicken to become tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

5. Season and garnish: After the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened to a creamy consistency, add the garam masala, ground cardamom, and ground cinnamon. Stir well to incorporate the spices. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt or chili powder if desired.

6. Serve: Transfer the Chicken Mughlai to a serving dish. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for an added touch of freshness and flavor. Serve hot with naan, roti, or fragrant basmati rice, and relish the regal taste of this classic dish.

Enjoy the richness and opulence of Chicken Mughlai, a timeless culinary masterpiece that brings the flavors of the Mughal era right to your plate!