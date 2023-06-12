India’s industrial production growth rose to 4.2 per cent in April

According to official figures issued on Monday, India’s industrial production growth increased to 4.2 percent in April from 1.7 percent in March 2023, owing primarily to strong performance in the manufacturing and mining sectors. In April 2022, industrial output growth as assessed by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 6.7%.

According to IIP data issued by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector’s output increased by 4.9 percent in April 2023, compared to a 5.6 percent increase the previous year. In April 2023, power generation fell 1.1 percent, compared to an 11.8 percent increase. Mining output, on the other hand, increased by 5.1% in the month under review, compared to an 8.4% increase in the previous year.

According to use-based classification, the capital goods segment increased by 6.2 percent in April, compared to a 12% increase the previous year. Consumer durables output fell 3.5% during the month, compared to a 7.2% increase a year before. Consumer non-durable goods output increased 10.7% after contracting 0.8% the previous year. Infrastructure/construction goods increased by 12.8%, compared to a 4% increase in the same time last year.