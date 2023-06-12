Italian meatball soup: Perfect for monsoon evening

Italian meatball soup is a hearty and delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold monsoon evening. Here is a recipe that you can follow to make Italian meatball soup:

Ingredients:

– 1 pound of ground beef

– 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

– 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

– 1/4 cup of chopped fresh parsley

– 2 eggs

– 1 tsp of garlic powder

– 1 tsp of onion powder

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 tbsp of olive oil

– 1 onion, chopped

– 3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 4 cups of beef broth

– 1 can of diced tomatoes

– 2 cups of chopped kale

– 1 cup of cooked pasta

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, eggs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined.

3. Form the mixture into small meatballs and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Bake the meatballs for about 20 minutes or until they are browned and cooked through.

5. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onion and garlic and cook until softened.

6. Add beef broth, diced tomatoes, and cooked meatballs to the pot.

7. Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce the heat to low.

8. Add chopped kale and let the soup simmer for about 10-15 minutes until the kale is wilted.

9. Add cooked pasta to the soup and let it cook for another 2-3 minutes.

10. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Enjoy!