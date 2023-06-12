Kerala bracing for stronger monsoon next week, 4 districts under yellow alert today

Parts of Kerala have been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday night as the south-west monsoon gains momentum following a sluggish start. This year, the onset of the monsoon was delayed by a week, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that it will further intensify within the state in approximately one week’s time.

A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur today, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The weather forecast indicates that isolated places will continue to experience rainfall accompanied by lightning until June 15.

Typically, the monsoon arrives over Kerala on June 1. Last year, it made landfall on May 29, while this year it arrived on June 8. Despite the slight delay, there has been no significant decline in rainfall compared to last year. From June 1 to 11, Kerala received approximately 87.3mm of rainfall last year, whereas this year it received around 85.2mm during the same period.

However, in the early phase, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kottayam districts have not witnessed substantial rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department reports that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has formed over the Arabian Sea and is currently heading towards the Gujarat-Pakistan border area.