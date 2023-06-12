Mumbai Airport Runway Closed, Flights Cancelled as Cyclone Biparjoy Brings Inclement Weather

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy causing unexpected high waves in Ganpatipule town, located in Mumbai’s coastal Ratnagiri district, inclement weather has forced the temporary closure of the Mumbai airport runway and led to flight cancellations.

Air India’s official Twitter account stated, “Due to the inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at Mumbai airport, along with other factors beyond our control, certain flights have been delayed or canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our valued guests as we strive to minimize disruptions.”

According to reports, strong winds and dust particles are also impacting air quality and reducing visibility in the area.

Responding to a passenger’s complaint on Twitter, IndiGo Airlines expressed, “We understand the agony caused by flight delays, and such schedule changes are only made under extremely uncontrollable circumstances. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Videos circulating on social media platforms depict scenes of chaos unfolding at Mumbai airport. One Twitter user shared a video capturing a heated argument between a female passenger and IndiGo staff.

Meanwhile, in Ganpatipule, the powerful waves crashing onto the beach have caused alarm among tourists. Although no serious injuries were reported, the waves have caused damage to shops along the coast.