Mumbai crime dept detains Pune techie on Supriya Sule’s complaint about death threat against Sharad Pawar

An IT expert from Pune was detained by the Mumbai Police crime department on Sunday for reportedly threatening Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, with death.

On Sunday, the suspect, 32-year-old Sagar Barve, was presented in court. Until June 14, he was placed in police custody.

Sharad Pawar apparently received a threat from Barve on Facebook.

Supriya Sule, Pawar’s daughter, had complained to the Mumbai Police after her father had received death threats on Facebook and Twitter.

According to the Facebook post, Pawar will soon suffer the same fate as anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was fatally murdered by two bike-riding attackers in 2013.

In relation to the Facebook threat, an NCP employee on Friday lodged a separate police report at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station.

The investigation led the crime section to the conclusion that Barve owned the IP address used to upload the article.

To find the person who tweeted the threat, more research is being done.