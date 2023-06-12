Popular actor Kazan Khan, famed for iconic villain roles, passes away

Kochi: Actor Kazan Khan, who became popular through his iconic villain roles in Mollywood, passed away due to a heart attack. Production Controller N M Badusha shared the news of the actor’s death on social media.

Khan made a notable mark in Malayalam cinema mostly for his roles like Vikram Ghorpade in the Shaji Kailas film ‘The King’ featuring Mammootty and Suresh Gopi and playing a terrorist in CID Moosa, among others. He was also seen in films like ‘Ivan Maryadaraman’, ‘The Don’, which featured Dileep in the lead.

Kazan Khan has also appeared in several Tamil and Kannada films. Kazan Khan’s journey in the world of acting began with his debut in the Tamil film ‘Senthamizh Paattu’ in 1992. He has also acted in an English film titled ‘Art Of Fighting 2′. Celebrities, including Dileep, have expressed their condolences on the actors’ death.