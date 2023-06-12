Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June 12. BSE Sensex ended at 62,724.71, down by 99.08 points or 0.16%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,601.50, lower by 38.10 points or 0.21%. About 2098 shares advanced, 1528 shares declined, and 119 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the market were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Adani Enterprises. The top losers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Titan Company.

Among sectors, capital goods lost 0.5%, while Information Technology, PSU bank, metal and oil & gas, realty gained 0.5-1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5% each.