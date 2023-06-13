AIADMK adopts resolution criticising BJP’s Annamalai for statement on Jayalalithaa, ‘ulterior motives’

Days after he reportedly took an indirect jab at previous head J Jayalalithaa, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has issued a resolution condemning Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

We strongly oppose Annamalai’s words, according to EPS (K Palaniswami), leader of the opposition and AIADMK. He had a hidden agenda when he spoke such things. He said that the AIADMK cadres had been harmed by his remarks, which were ‘completely unacceptable.’

In an interview with a reputable English newspaper, Annamalai subtly criticised late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. He stated that they would investigate any government that had misappropriated public funds.

‘Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former Chief Ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption,’ When asked if the years 1991–1996 (when Jayalalithaa was in charge) were among the worst in terms of corruption, Annamalai responded.

Earlier in the day, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran launched a scathing attack on the BJP leader and called him an ‘inexperienced politician.’

In a three-page statement, TTV Dhinakaran said, ‘The comments made by Annamalai to an English newspaper about Amma (Jayalalithaa) without knowing any political history show his ignorance and inexperience.’