Airport being developed in Delhi NCR to have ‘pod taxi’ service to boost the last-mile connectivity

India’s government has prioritized infrastructure projects aimed at improving airport connectivity in the country. One of these projects is the construction of Jewar International Airport, located in a suburb of Delhi. It has been revealed that the airport, situated in the National Capital Range (NCR) in Noida, will feature a ‘pod taxi’ service to enhance last-mile connectivity.

This service, known as driverless Personal Rapid Transport (PRT), will facilitate transportation between Jewar airport and Film City in Noida. A report by India Today indicates that the distance between the two destinations currently spans approximately 14.1 kilometers. The ‘pod taxi’ system is expected to be developed at a cost of ?810 crore and will traverse through sectors 28, 29, 21, and 32 of Gautam Budh Nagar district, commonly referred to as NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority).

Pod Taxis are driverless electric vehicles designed to transport a small number of passengers at high speeds. These vehicles operate on separate tracks to avoid regular traffic congestion. They offer a cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and convenient means of last-mile connectivity.

Uttar Pradesh, the state where Gautam Budh Nagar is located, will become the first state in India to introduce this international transit system, which is already in use in Dubai, Singapore, and London’s Heathrow Airport, among other places.

The Noida International Airport, situated near New Delhi, is being constructed in phases and is projected to handle 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years, according to the civil aviation ministry of India. As one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, air travel in India has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, driven by increased competition, reduced ticket prices, and a rising number of individuals with the means to travel. Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi expects to handle up to 91 million passengers per year within the next three years and reach its maximum capacity of 109 million passengers per year by 2024.