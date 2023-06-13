BJP protests in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot govt, police used water cannons to stop

Videos from the protest scene showed the police stopping the hundreds of BJP workers from marching to the secretariat by using water cannons on them. The police and BJP supporters protesting the alleged corruption in the state government’s social welfare programmes got into a fight.

According to party MP Kirodi Meena, the saffron party marched through Jaipur to,’expose the corrupt practices of minister Shanti Dhariwal and the ‘scams’ related to mining and the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the state.’

‘The BJP will expose a mining scam in the days to come. Also, a scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission and corruption cases of Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal will be exposed,’ Meena said, addressing the party workers before the march.

Meena claimed that the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) was the target of a Rs 5,000 crore scam, but the chief minister rejected requests from the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct an investigation.

He further claimed that a cabinet within a government building contained Rs 2.31 crore in cash and a kilogramme of gold, both of which were found for the first time in the nation. Following recoveries from the Yojna Bhawan’s basement, a joint director of the DoIT was detained by the Jaipur Police last month.

‘Corruption is rampant under the Gehlot government. Sixteen competitive exams were held in one year in Rajasthan and the papers of all of them were leaked. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has come and started investigating, and Gehlot is afraid,’ Meena said, reported news agency PTI.

In the paper leaks case, the ED examined a number of places in the state earlier this month. Gehlot played down the agency’s action, claiming that the searches were ‘anticipated’ given that the state will shortly hold elections.

After the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-21 paper leaked, Meena said that the Special Operations Group, which was looking into the case, did not probe DP Jaroli, the head of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, and instead awarded him a clean bill of health.

‘The ED has come with full preparations (to probe the paper leak case),’ he added. The Rajya Sabha MP reiterated the allegations of money laundering against Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, telling Gehlot to ‘take off the cloak of honesty.’