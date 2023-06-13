Congress Leader MM Hassan Makes Sexist Remark at Accused Vidya in Fake Certificate Case

MM Hassan, the convener of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has sparked controversy with a sexist remark directed at K Vidya, a woman college lecturer-aspirant who is accused in a certificate forgery case. The accused, a former leader of CPM’s student organization, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), has been on the run.

The incident occurred during a Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest in Kozhikode, where Hassan insensitively questioned the difficulty of apprehending Vidya, sarcastically suggesting that police may fear compromising her modesty due to her unmarried status. This remark allegedly stems from Vidya’s reference to her marital status in her plea for anticipatory bail, highlighting potential hardship as an unmarried woman in her mid-twenties.

The fake certificate allegation surfaced after Vidya attended a guest lectureship interview at RGM Government College in Attappady, Palakkad, where discrepancies were discovered in the experience certificate she presented. The certificate indicated that she had taught at Maharaja’s College during her tenure as a post-graduate student, which raised suspicions.