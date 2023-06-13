Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railway issues safety precautions

In light of the looming crisis with cyclonic storm Biparjoy, the Indian Railways said on Monday that it had begun numerous safety steps in Gujarat’s coastal districts, including the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. According to a statement published by the Western Railway, which has jurisdiction over the majority of the cyclone-prone areas in Gujarat, the Chairman of the Railway Board, AK Lahoti, and senior authorities examined the situation’s preparation.

The railway has established a war room at the railway board to monitor the situation.Sumit Thakur, Western Railway’s chief spokesperson, stated that the disaster management room has also been made operational at the Western Railway headquarters and all divisional heads in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad.