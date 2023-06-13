Dalit man’s death; Section 144 imposed as Roorkee villagers pelt stones, clash with police

In Roorkee, Uttarakhand, prohibition orders were issued under Section 144 of the CrPC on Monday night following a violent altercation between residents and police over the alleged death of a Dalit man.

Several officers suffered injuries when stones were thrown at the police squads. In Belra village, a fight erupted after the man was discovered dead in mysterious circumstances.

The deceased’s family claimed that some people from the same town beat him and attempted to run a tractor over him, which is what ultimately killed him.

The deceased’s family members had gathered at the police station early that morning, furious about the tragedy.

They tried to stop traffic by putting the deceased’s body on the highway later in the day. Locals threw stones at police officers who were attempting to calm the situation after receiving orders from SSP Ajit Singh, injuring several officers.

The critically injured police officers were transferred to a higher medical facility, while the injured police officers are now receiving care at public hospitals.

District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Gabryal and SSP Ajit Singh hurried to the location with a large police force to calm the situation as soon as they learned about the occurrence.

The situation worsened when the people proceeded to throw stones at the police, who then responded by firing tear gas rounds.

‘A case of dispute between two parties. We had assured them that appropriate action would be taken against the accused but they refused to listen,’ Singh said.

As multiple motorcycles with out-of-town registration numbers were seen in the area, it appears that there was already a plot to disturb the quiet in the community. Twelve people who were involved in causing trouble were apprehended, and more were being tracked down and arrested, he added.

A young man was killed after being run over by a tractor yesterday, according to DM Haridwar Dheeraj Singh Gabryal. The family members then intended to submit a case under Section 302, but the police told them that a case would instead be recorded under the proper sections and that Section 302 was not the proper place to do so. They threw stones at the police out of rage.

Within a 10-kilometer radius, all of the settlements have been subject to Section 144. He stated that things are calm right now.