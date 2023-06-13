Elderly man charged with POCSO after suspicious circumstances involving minor

An elderly man, identified as T A Ibrahim (62), was apprehended by locals in Erattupetta after they discovered him in a suspicious circumstance with a minor girl at a secluded spot under a culvert. The incident led to his subsequent arrest and the filing of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

Police reports indicate that Ibrahim had taken the girl there with the intention of sexually abusing her. Prior to this incident, Ibrahim had reportedly visited the girl’s home on several occasions. The locals recounted that he had asked the girl to accompany him to the culvert under the pretext of taking a bath, but instead, he took her to the secluded area on his scooter. Acting swiftly, the locals detained him and handed him over to the Erattupetta police. Although Ibrahim claimed that he had gone to the ghat solely to bathe, the preliminary investigation suggests otherwise. The case is currently being investigated by a police team led by SHO Babu Sebastian.