In UP’s Kanpur, three farmers killed after being hit by PWD official’s car: Arrested

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, three farmers allegedly lost their lives after being struck by a Public Works Department (PWD) official’s car. According to the police, the incident happened on Monday night in Bilhaur town. Ajeet Kumar Pandey, the suspected driver, was detained after making an escape attempt.

Initial investigation suggested that the driver, who was inebriated when operating the vehicle, had been careless.

Surendra Singh (62), Ahibaran Singh (63) and Ghaseete Yadav (65) have been named as the deceased farmers, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to the authorities, all three of them died instantly. According to the police, the three elderly farmers, who are all from Billhaur, were observing their orchards from the side of the road.

The motorist was taken into custody after the incident on the Lucknow-Etawah highway. At the police station in Bilhaur, a case has been opened under the pertinent IPC provisions.

Although Pandey was the driver at the time of the event, the car is registered in the name of a junior engineer with the PWD Ayodhya.

According to SHO ((Bilhaur) Surendra Singh of the preliminary investigation, Pandey was drinking while he was behind the wheel.

After dropping off the family of the junior engineer in Sikandara near Kanpur Dehat, Pandey was driving to Ayodhya when he lost control of the car.

‘We suspect that Pandey was driving the vehicle rashly and negligently when the fatal accident took place,’ the SHO said.