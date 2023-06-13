Kerala HC prohibits construction of buildings exceeding two storeys in Munnar; appoints amicus curiae

Kochi: Kerala High Court imposed restrictions on building construction in Munnar. In an interim order, the court has prohibited the construction of buildings exceeding two storeys for a period of two weeks. To examine the construction-related matters in Munnar, the court has appointed Adv. Harish Vasudevan as an amicus curiae.

The HC has been actively addressing numerous cases regarding environmental concerns and building constructions in Munnar. The chief justice had formed a bench to hear the issues specific to Munnar. The bench, composed of Justices Mohammed Mushtaq and Sophy Thomas, issued the interim order. Moreover, the HC has included nine panchayats as parties in the case.

The court questioned the lack of implementation of existing laws concerning building construction in areas like Wayanad. The court reviewed the report submitted by the Idukki district collector regarding land encroachments in Munnar. Additionally, the court noted that a no-objection letter from the revenue department is required for constructions in Munnar, as per a previous court order, but it appears that this requirement is not being enforced.