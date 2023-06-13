KPCC Chief Accuses Pinarayi of Conspiracy, Declines Police Meeting in Monson Mavunkal Case

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has decided not to cooperate with the police investigation into the Monson Mavunkal cheating case, where he has been named as an accused. Speaking at a press conference in Aluva, Sudhakaran expressed his intention to address the case through legal and political means. He stated, “We have all the benefits of the law. Truth and justice are on our side.” Citing a prior commitment to attend a meeting of newly appointed Congress block committee leaders in Kozhikode, Sudhakaran explained that he would be unable to appear before the Crime Branch. He mentioned his plan to inform the police in writing about his inability to attend and explore legal options if necessary.

Denying any involvement in the case, Sudhakaran asserted that he had no knowledge of Monson receiving money from the complainants. He alleged that the charges against him were part of a conspiracy involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sudhakaran expressed confidence, stating, “We have swum across several seas. To us, this case is only a small stream.”

Sudhakaran revealed that he had initially planned to file a complaint against Monson but dropped the idea after Monson apologized to him. Sudhakaran had sought treatment from Monson, believing his claim of being a trained cosmetologist.

On Monday, the Crime Branch served notice to Sudhakaran, requesting his presence for questioning at their office in Kalamassery on Wednesday. The issue gained political significance when images of Sudhakaran with Monson Mavunkal surfaced. Monson, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha, had been arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021 for allegedly swindling Rs 10 crore from several individuals through false representations about his possession of rare and historic antiques. Multiple images of Monson with senior police officers and bureaucrats of the state had also emerged, adding to the controversy.