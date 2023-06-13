Mexico’s foreign minister and City’s mayor resign from their posts to focus on 2024 presidential elections

On Monday, Mexico’s foreign minister and Mexico City’s mayor stepped down from their positions in order to focus on their presidential campaigns for the June 2024 elections. Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign relations secretary, resigned at noon and announced his intention to commence a nationwide election campaign. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also resigned minutes later with the aim of becoming the country’s first female president. She will officially vacate her position on Friday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party is expected to win the upcoming elections. The party will choose its presidential candidate through an extensive internal selection process that includes a country-wide survey. In addition to Claudia and Marcelo, two other contenders, Senator Ricardo Monreal and Interior Secretary Adán López, are also in the running. The results of the internal selection process will be announced on September 6.

President Obrador is not eligible for re-election due to a single six-year term limit outlined in Mexico’s constitution. Since his election in 2018, the Morena party has remained a dominant force in the country’s politics. However, Obrador’s departure may potentially impact Morena’s popularity as the party has been largely built around his persona.

Marcelo Ebrard, now the former foreign minister of Mexico, expressed his commitment to continue López Obrador’s program known as the “fourth transformation” of Mexico. He sees this program as a continuation of significant periods in Mexican history and aims to build upon its progress.

Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the historic significance of her potential presidency as both a woman and a scientist. She expressed confidence in the Mexican people’s openness to electing a woman as their president.

To select Morena’s presidential nominee for the June 2, 2024 election, the party has decided to conduct a series of five polls during the summer. This approach aims to prevent divisions and accusations of manipulated polls that have plagued their past primary races. Morena will conduct one poll, while each of the four presidential candidates will enlist private polling firms to conduct four additional polls. Each poll will carry equal weight.

These nationwide polls will be conducted between late August and early September, and the winner will be announced on September 6. The surveys will not be limited to Morena members but will include the opinions of all Mexicans.