NTA announces NEET (UG) 2023 results; South Indian boys top with perfect score

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of NEET (UG), the national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses on Tuesday. Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh are all India toppers in NEET 2023. They have scored 720/720 marks.

A total of 11.45 lakh students cleared the national-level exam. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh). Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top ten in terms of population.

R S Arya, who bagged 23rd rank, topped the list of successful candidates from Kerala. The NTA had recently published a provisional answer key for the exam, and the deadline to submit complaints over it had ended at 4 pm on June 12. The registrations for this year’s NEET-UG had crossed 20.8 lakh. With 2.8 lakh registrations, Maharashtra tops the list followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.7 lakh applicants.

More than one lakh applicants have registered from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Interestingly, this year marks the all-time highest number of registrations for NEET-UG which is the national-level entrance test for admission to various undergraduate medical courses. There are 1.4 lakh MBBS and BDS seats in the country. ‘Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms’, a senior NTA official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

How to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on ‘Result-NEET (UG) 2023’ on the homepage.

Enter your official NEET 2023 credentials and log in.

Your NEET UG 2023 results shall be displayed on your screen.

Download it and keep a printout for future reference.

The applicants can log into websites like www.mohfw.gov.in, www.mcc.nic.in, and the websites of the respective institutes for information regarding admission to the 15% All-India Quota, central universities, and the Armed Forces Medical College. Meanwhile, information regarding the NEET-based counselling for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Sidha courses is available on websites like www.ayush.gov.in and www.aaccc.gov.in.