Rozgar Mela: PM modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters

According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand out approximately 70,000 appointment letters to newly enrolled recruits on Tuesday. On this occasion, he will also address these appointees. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi will present around 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited recruits through video conferencing on June 13 at 10:30 a.m. The appointment letters will be given as part of the Rozgar Mela effort of the government. The Rozgar Mela will be hosted at 43 different venues around the country on Tuesday. Recruitments are being conducted throughout Central Government agencies as well as state and territorial governments that are supporting this programme.

The new recruits will work in a variety of government departments, including the Department of Financial Services, the Department of Posts, the Department of School Education, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Ministry of Railways, the Department of Audit and Accounts, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

According to the announcement, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the prime minister’s goal to prioritise job creation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to serve as a catalyst for more job creation and to create important possibilities for young empowerment and engagement in national development, according to the statement.