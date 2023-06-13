Prabhudeva joyfully embraces fatherhood at 50, celebrates arrival of baby girl with second wife.

Actor-director-choreographer Prabhudeva has welcomed a baby girl with his second wife, Himani Singh, in Mumbai. At the age of 50, Prabhudeva expressed his joy and fulfillment with this new addition to his family. In a recent interview with ETimes, he confirmed the news and shared his excitement, stating, “Yes, it’s true. I am now a father again at the age of 50. This brings me immense happiness and a sense of completion.”

Prabhudeva was previously married to Ramlath and they have three sons together. Tragically, their eldest son passed away from cancer at the age of 13 in 2008. Despite the hardships he has faced, Prabhudeva continues to find joy in parenthood and welcomes this new chapter with open arms.