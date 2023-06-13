Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally admitted to being in a relationship with Vijay Varma. Tamannaah recently stated that Vijay is a person who I care deeply about, and he’s my happy place. She also stated that the spark flew on the set of their Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah stated about Vijay, I don’t think you can be attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I’ve had a lot of co-stars. I believe that if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone, it’s definitely more personal; it has nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean, that’s not why this would happen.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s romance suspicions grew after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s Eve event in Goa went viral on the internet. Despite multiple public appearances together, the pair had kept their romance a secret.