Try this Tasty and Healthy Twist: Masala Oats Dosa Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup oats (quick-cooking or rolled oats)

– 1/2 cup rice flour

– 1/4 cup semolina (optional, for added crispiness)

– 1/4 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup finely chopped onions

– 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes

– 2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves

– Salt to taste

– Water, as needed

– Oil for cooking

For the masala filling:

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/4 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 medium-sized boiled and mashed potatoes

– 2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, add oats, rice flour, semolina (if using), yogurt, cumin seeds, grated ginger, green chili, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, chopped coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well.

2. Gradually add water and mix until you achieve a pourable batter consistency. Allow the batter to rest for 10-15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds for the masala filling. Once they crackle, add chopped onions and green chili. Sauté until onions turn golden brown.

4. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt to the pan. Mix well.

5. Add the mashed potatoes and mix until the masala is well combined. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and add chopped coriander leaves. Mix again.

6. Heat a non-stick dosa tawa or griddle over medium heat. Once hot, pour a ladleful of the oats dosa batter onto the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.

7. Drizzle a little oil around the edges of the dosa and cook until the bottom turns golden brown.

8. Flip the dosa and cook the other side for a minute or two.

9. Place a portion of the masala filling on one half of the dosa and fold it over to form a semi-circle or a triangle.

10. Remove from the tawa and serve hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or tomato ketchup.

Enjoy your delicious masala oats dosa!