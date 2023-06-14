100 people lost their lives in Nigeria after a boat carrying them capsized in the Niger River

On Monday, approximately 100 individuals lost their lives in Nigeria when a boat carrying them capsized in the Niger River in Kwara state. Local police and residents confirmed that the victims, who hailed from nearby villages, were returning from a wedding in the village of Egboti.

Reports indicate that the boat was overwhelmed by large waves in the river and crashed into a tree, leading to the tragic incident. Among the deceased were numerous women and children, and it remains uncertain if there were any survivors, as reported by the Associated Press.

Okasanmi Ajayi, a police spokesman, stated on Tuesday, “What we gathered was there was a boat that capsized and about 100 people died.” Local residents expressed their shock at the accident, revealing that they were unaware of it for hours due to its occurrence at 3:00 AM. The Associated Press quoted one resident who said, “Up till now, some dead bodies are still being searched [for].”

According to eyewitnesses, the passengers aboard the boat intended to continue their journeys to their respective communities on bikes after disembarking. The boat was carrying over 100 people when it sank, according to a resident.

The Nigerian Tribune, a local daily, reported that the passengers onboard were from Kpada, Egbu, and Gakpan villages in Kwara. Funerals had already taken place for at least 60 victims of the accident.

Rescue operations were still underway, and it was revealed in some media reports that most of the passengers were not wearing any protective gear, such as life vests.

Tragic boat accidents are unfortunately common in Nigeria, where domestically-made and poorly maintained vessels are frequently used for transporting large numbers of people across rivers, often resulting in fatalities. In a similar incident in 2021, a boat sank in the Niger River in the same area, leading to the deaths of at least 160 people.