Airport in this Gulf country issues travel advisory

Doha: Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar issued a travel advisory for passengers. The authority urged all passengers to follow these guidelines as the airport is expecting heavy passenger rush during Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to July 10, 2023.

Passengers must arrive 3 hours prior to their flight departure time, unless specified otherwise by their respective airline. From June 15 to June 30, passengers flying with Qatar Airways to various destinations, except the United States of America and Canada, have the option for an early check-in from 12 hours and up to 4 hours prior to the flight departure time, at row 11 located at the Vertical Circulation Node (VCN).

Passengers over the age of 18 can avail the e-gate services at the airport using their passport. Check-in closes 60 minutes prior to departure time, and boarding gates close 20 minutes prior to departure time.

The short-term parking at Hamad International Airport will be available for all passengers, with the first 60 minutes free from 15 – 30 June. After 60 minutes, the standard parking rates will apply. The free 60 minutes parking at the short-term car will be reinstated from 6 – 10 July, within the following specified time frames: 5am – 8am; 5pm – 7 pm and 10:30pm – 2:30am. After 60 minutes, the standard parking rates will apply.