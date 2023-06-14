As new Sena-BJP ad appears in Maharashtra amid dispute, opposition mocks, saying ‘Design came from Delhi’

In the midst of a fiery debate over two advertisements in some of the top Marathi dailies in the state, opposition leaders in Maharashtra today poked fun at the Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP government in the state.

The full-page ads, which were printed on Tuesday and Wednesday, have caused a great deal of speculative discussion since the opposition is saying that there are problems within the ruling alliance. ‘It has become clear what is on their mind. But, everything is not good. The government will collapse like a house of cards. There is a proxy war between Shinde and BJP,’ According to Uddhav Thackeray’s aide Sanjay Raut, adding that the new ad was prompted by an upset Devendra Fadnavis.

In the first campaign, which read ‘Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra,’ pictures of PM Modi and Eknath Shinde were included under the headline. It also referenced a poll showing Shinde to be more popular than his running mate Fadnavis.

According to the advertising, a poll revealed that 26.1% of Maharashtrians wanted Shinde to be the next chief minister, while 23.2% preferred Fadnavis. Today, a new advertisement for the state’s ruling coalition ran in Marathi newspapers, featuring, among others, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Shinde-led Sena claimed to have no involvement with the advertisements and speculated that ‘it may have been issued by a well-wisher of our party, Shinde and Fadnavis.’ ‘I am in search of that well-wisher who gave advertisements worth crores of rupees in newspapers. I think today’s design came from Delhi, and that possibility cannot be ruled out,’ according to NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule. When asked how the new advertising came to be, Sule joked, ‘An invisible hand from Delhi.’

Mahesh Tapase, a representative for the NCP and a member of her party, thought the new advertisements were an updated version of the ones that came before them. When Tapase said, ‘People of Maharashtra would be curious to know how’sweet’ are the relations between the BJP and Shinde-led Sena,’ he was alluding to probable strife within the ruling alliance.

Ajit Pawar, a senior member of the NCP, challenged the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to announce early elections if they honestly believed they had the support of the populace. ‘The ruling side claimed that the ad was placed by a well-wisher. We would like to know who is that well-wisher with so much money,’ Pawar said.

The opposition’s response has revealed their concerns regarding the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra, despite the fact that the advertising continue to spark controversy. The opposition’s focus on the ‘invisible hand from Delhi’ is a reflection of their worries about outside influence and how it can change the political climate in the state.