At UN Secretariat on June 21, PM Modi will lead yoga class

According to UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga practise at the UN Secretariat on June 21 to commemorate International Yoga Day.

He further stated that since 2015, “the world has truly embraced International Yoga Day” while speaking with PTI on the sidelines of a seminar conducted here to commemorate 75 years of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping.

In December 2014, the United Nations passed a resolution designating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in recognition of the practice’s widespread appeal. The day aims to increase awareness of the numerous advantages of yoga practise on a global scale.

‘Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi will be leading a yoga session at the United Nations, at the Secretariat, on June 21,’ Sharp said.

The General Assembly, the Security Council, and other bodies give the Secretariat instructions on how to carry out the substantive and administrative tasks of the UN.

‘Everyone understood and 175 member states signed it very quickly. It is one of those popular international days, and really embodies so many things. It is about mindfulness, mental health,’ he said.

In difficult periods like the COVID-19 pandemic, he claimed that yoga was beneficial.

Sharp stated that International Yoga Day has ‘struck a resonance with the international community’ because yoga is about remaining healthy and comfortable.

And it will be ‘special’ to have PM Modi at the UN, he continued. According to the UN website, India proposed the draught resolution creating the International Day of Yoga, and a record 175 member nations supported it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially mentioned the idea in his speech at the commencement of the 69th General Assembly session, in which he remarked, ‘Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action…A holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.’

Earlier at the session, Sharp read aloud a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.