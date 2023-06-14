Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Gold price touched two-month low today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 440,40, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,355 per 10 gram, up Rs 137 or 0.23%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 315 at Rs 72,409 per kg.

In the international markets, prices of the yellow metal edged up helped by a softer dollar as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s much-awaited policy decision. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,947.25 per ounce while U.S. gold futures edged higher 0.1% to $1,960.50.