Congress faces criticism after Surjewala attends meeting with Shivakumar about Bengaluru infrastructure

After All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala was sighted at a conference on Bengaluru infrastructure convened by Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the opposition parties began to criticise the Congress administration in Karnataka.

In order to discuss the meeting that happened at a city hotel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned to Twitter. ‘What is the secret of ATM Sarkara’s meeting at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangalore…? What was Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who has no official relationship with either the state government or BBMP, doing there? Is this where the 85% deal was fixed?’ the party questioned.

The JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also enquired as to who had authorised Surjewala to host official gatherings. He further inquired as to whether Kannadigas supported a puppet administration that catered to Delhi’s whims and fancies.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Karnataka Congress minister who attended the conference, tweeted pictures from it during this time but later took it down.

Surjewala and DK Shivakumar, according to sources close to the politician, were angry over his remark. According to sources, Shivakumar chastised his assistant for allowing attendees to take photos during this meeting. Additionally, he asked his assistant to look into the capture and disclosure of these images.