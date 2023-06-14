Day before Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall, 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Gujarat’s Kutch

On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The shocks were felt a day prior of Cyclone Biparjoy’s anticipated Thursday landfall in Kutch.

The epicentre of the earthquake, according to the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research, was located 5 kilometres west-southwest of Bhachau in the Kutch area. On Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., the earthquake occurred.

In light of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Gujarati coastlines of Saurashtra, Dwarka, and Kutch. The cyclonic storm is predicted to cause significant damage, and several states have received heavy rainfall alerts.

As the storm barrels towards the Kutch coast, around 37,800 residents of eight Gujarati districts who live near the sea have been evacuated.