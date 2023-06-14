Delicious Stir-Fried Potato Noodles: A Gluten-Free Delight!

Here’s a simple recipe for potato noodles stir-fried with vegetables:

Ingredients:

– 200 grams potato noodles

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 small onion, thinly sliced

– 1 carrot, julienned

– 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

– 1 cup cabbage, shredded

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce (optional)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Green onions, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the potato noodles according to the package instructions. Typically, they need to be soaked in hot water for about 10-15 minutes until they soften. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

3. Add the minced garlic and sliced onion to the pan. Stir-fry for about 1-2 minutes until the onion becomes translucent and the garlic is fragrant.

4. Add the julienned carrot, sliced bell pepper, and shredded cabbage to the pan. Continue stir-frying for another 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender.

5. Push the vegetables to one side of the pan and add the drained potato noodles to the other side.

6. Pour the soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using) over the noodles. Gently toss the noodles to coat them with the sauces. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through and well combined with the vegetables.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the seasoning or add more sauce if desired.

8. Remove from heat and garnish with chopped green onions.

9. Serve hot as a main dish or as a side dish alongside your favorite protein.

Feel free to customize the recipe by adding other vegetables, protein, or spices according to your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade potato noodles stir-fry!