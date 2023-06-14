Everything you need to know about ‘Bleisure travel’ aka ‘business’ and ‘leisure’

In today’s fast-paced world, achieving a healthy lifestyle requires striking a balance between work and leisure. With the rise of “Bleisure Travel,” professionals are discovering ways to blend business trips with recreational activities, resulting in a unique and rewarding travel experience. Let’s delve deeper into this emerging work trend.

What is Bleisure Travel? Bleisure travel, a combination of “business” and “leisure,” refers to the practice of combining business trips with leisure activities. It involves extending one’s stay beyond work commitments to explore the destination, immerse oneself in the local culture, and enjoy recreational pursuits.

Thanks to technological advancements and flexible work arrangements, professionals now have the opportunity to enhance their travel experiences by infusing leisure into their business trips.

Benefits of Bleisure Travel Bleisure travel offers numerous advantages, both on a personal and professional level. Let’s explore some of the benefits associated with this growing trend:

Enhanced work-life balance: By incorporating leisure activities into business trips, individuals can achieve a better work-life balance, leading to overall well-being and increased productivity. Reduced stress: Allocating leisure time during business trips allows for relaxation and rejuvenation, reducing stress levels associated with work-related responsibilities. Cultural immersion: Bleisure travel provides an opportunity to explore local attractions, savor authentic cuisine, and engage with the local community, resulting in a more immersive travel experience. Networking opportunities: Extending one’s stay enables professionals to network with local counterparts and build meaningful connections, which can prove beneficial for their careers in the long run. Cost optimization: Combining work and leisure travel can be cost-effective, as employers may cover certain expenses related to business trips, such as flights and accommodation.

Tips for a successful Bleisure trip by Manoj Malhotra, Founder of Travelling Mantra: