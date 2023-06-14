Everything you need to know about ‘Bleisure travel’ aka ‘business’ and ‘leisure’

In today’s fast-paced world, achieving a healthy lifestyle requires striking a balance between work and leisure. With the rise of “Bleisure Travel,” professionals are discovering ways to blend business trips with recreational activities, resulting in a unique and rewarding travel experience. Let’s delve deeper into this emerging work trend.
What is Bleisure Travel? Bleisure travel, a combination of “business” and “leisure,” refers to the practice of combining business trips with leisure activities. It involves extending one’s stay beyond work commitments to explore the destination, immerse oneself in the local culture, and enjoy recreational pursuits.
Thanks to technological advancements and flexible work arrangements, professionals now have the opportunity to enhance their travel experiences by infusing leisure into their business trips.
Benefits of Bleisure Travel Bleisure travel offers numerous advantages, both on a personal and professional level. Let’s explore some of the benefits associated with this growing trend:
- Enhanced work-life balance: By incorporating leisure activities into business trips, individuals can achieve a better work-life balance, leading to overall well-being and increased productivity.
- Reduced stress: Allocating leisure time during business trips allows for relaxation and rejuvenation, reducing stress levels associated with work-related responsibilities.
- Cultural immersion: Bleisure travel provides an opportunity to explore local attractions, savor authentic cuisine, and engage with the local community, resulting in a more immersive travel experience.
- Networking opportunities: Extending one’s stay enables professionals to network with local counterparts and build meaningful connections, which can prove beneficial for their careers in the long run.
- Cost optimization: Combining work and leisure travel can be cost-effective, as employers may cover certain expenses related to business trips, such as flights and accommodation.
Tips for a successful Bleisure trip by Manoj Malhotra, Founder of Travelling Mantra:
- Plan in advance: Conduct thorough research on the destination and create a detailed itinerary that accounts for both work commitments and leisure activities. This helps optimize the limited time available.
- Check company policies: Familiarize yourself with your organization’s policies regarding bleisure travel. Ensure compliance with any guidelines or requirements set by your employer.
- Communicate with your employer: Discuss your intention to incorporate leisure time into your business trip with your employer. Seek their approval and address any questions or concerns they may have.
- Separate work and leisure: Maintain a clear distinction between work-related tasks and leisure activities. Allocate specific time slots for each, ensuring the fulfillment of professional responsibilities without compromising leisure time.
- Make the most of weekends: If work commitments allow, consider extending your stay over the weekend to maximize leisure experiences. Utilize this time to explore the destination’s attractions or engage in recreational activities.
- Stay organized: Keep all necessary documents, such as travel itineraries, accommodation details, and important contacts, easily accessible. Leverage travel apps and digital tools to streamline the planning process.
